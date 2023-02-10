PGGM Investments Takes $19.68 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,681,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SL Green Realty by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

