PGGM Investments Takes $56.09 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,879,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,090,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.