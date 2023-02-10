PGGM Investments Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,590,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $438.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

