Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $21,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 31.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after purchasing an additional 523,740 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at $11,425,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 39.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 0.1 %

PHR stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $106,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,073. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.