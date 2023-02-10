Piper Sandler Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $64.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

