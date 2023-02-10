Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NYSE NOV opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

