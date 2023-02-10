Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan Sells 5,882 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

