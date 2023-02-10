Presidio Capital Management LLC Buys 2,698 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.3% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3,610.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,300.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,945.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 373,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,717,000 after buying an additional 354,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

