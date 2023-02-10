ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Position Lessened by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at about $51,696,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 855,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,048,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at about $37,610,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 7.1% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 288,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 19,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 60.0% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SDS stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.88. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.