Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after buying an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after buying an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Stock Down 4.3 %

Proto Labs Company Profile

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $825.17 million, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.