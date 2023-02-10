Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

MSFT stock opened at $263.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.95 and a 200 day moving average of $249.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

