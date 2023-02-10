Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 136,440 Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 148,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 69,807 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $2.52 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIGR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

