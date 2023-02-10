Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 138,143 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,143 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.54.

NYSE:AEO opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.