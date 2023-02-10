Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,826 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.72) to GBX 6,200 ($74.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.83) to GBX 5,380 ($64.67) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.12) to GBX 5,790 ($69.60) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

NYSE:RIO opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

