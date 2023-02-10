Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 224,500 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,500 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,064,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,286,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 12.0% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 903,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 139,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.79.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.