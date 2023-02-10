Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Down 5.2 %

NVEE opened at $128.48 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.58 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.39. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

NV5 Global Company Profile

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

