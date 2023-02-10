Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the third quarter worth $670,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the third quarter valued at $981,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.49 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intrepid Potash Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

