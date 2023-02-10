Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 16,504 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,473 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $67,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 32,430 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,483.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,868 shares of company stock valued at $6,672,232 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCOM. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

