Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 17,805 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $652,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 65.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 452.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.