Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 269,245 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 188.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 269,245 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 36.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSC opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.04. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.83.

Separately, CJS Securities lowered Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

