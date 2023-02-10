Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 27,700 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 473,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. State Street Corp raised its position in Organogenesis by 39.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,170,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Organogenesis by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,592,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 1,561,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,003,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 352,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 238.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 314,414 shares during the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Price Performance

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $356.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $9.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.40 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 13.06%.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Organogenesis

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.