Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 8,652 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47.

