Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 86,920 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 168.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,920 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 71.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $103,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.95. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

ABR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.