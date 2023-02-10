Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 89.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 81.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 551,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $42,165.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,492 shares of company stock worth $16,343,019 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oak Street Health Price Performance

OSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of OSH opened at $35.26 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,883.59%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

