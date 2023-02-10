Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after buying an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 502,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,304,000 after buying an additional 202,593 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,808,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,770,000 after buying an additional 109,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,636,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

