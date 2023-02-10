Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Monro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $54.11.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

