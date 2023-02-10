Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 524.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $38.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.