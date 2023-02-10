Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,060 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth $621,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 10.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares during the last quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $3,449,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

