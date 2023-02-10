Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Creative Planning grew its stake in Black Hills by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Black Hills by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Black Hills by 3,758.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $63.21 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

