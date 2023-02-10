Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 23,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NOV by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOV. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

