Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 769,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after buying an additional 22,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 147,873 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 604,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 288,170 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 214,972 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 158,893 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PZA stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.