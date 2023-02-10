Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $27.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.