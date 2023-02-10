Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $173.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

NBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

