Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,856 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after purchasing an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,367,000 after buying an additional 182,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $1,962,250. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Articles

