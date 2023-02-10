Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Marten Transport by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

MRTN opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

