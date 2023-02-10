Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 122.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Option Care Health Company Profile

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

