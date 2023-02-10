Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in ModivCare by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MODV stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

