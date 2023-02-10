Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.38. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

