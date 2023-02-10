Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,685 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insider Activity at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,141.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,141.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Brookline Bancorp Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

