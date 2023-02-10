Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

