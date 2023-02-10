Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 121.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 150,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 126.8% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.35. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOD. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

