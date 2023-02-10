Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 32,240 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after acquiring an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Green Dot to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Green Dot Price Performance

GDOT opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $34.33.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.52 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Green Dot

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

