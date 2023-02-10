Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,528 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

About Check Point Software Technologies

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.78.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

