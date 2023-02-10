Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in KE by 476.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

Shares of KE stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

