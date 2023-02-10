Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

