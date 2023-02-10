Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TTE opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $65.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.