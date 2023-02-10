Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

