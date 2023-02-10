Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,185 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

RWT stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $897.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.58%.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,792.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Collin L. Cochrane sold 11,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $80,303.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,327.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

