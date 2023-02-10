Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 11,470 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 218.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100,256 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVO opened at $33.97 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products and the sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

