Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,267 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,267 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $138.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -13.75 EPS for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAC Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

